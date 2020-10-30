See the truth behind the lies in ‘Branded’ trailer

Jamie Bradshaw and Alexander Doulerain‘ Branded seemingly arrived out of the blue, heralded with a trailer at last month’s Comic Con and suddenly hitting the radar of sci-fi nerds everywhere. And why not, it’s a reasonably unique idea and it looks like a visually intriguing execution as well.

There are shades of They Live and The Matrix in Branded, but it’s over-arching plot thread is bizarre and mindbending; that a code in the human brain has been planted their by the very brands they feel compelled to purchase. In the world of the film, those brands seem to be organic creatures waging a war for humanity’s buy-in and consumer hunger.

Ed Stoppard, Leelee Sobieski, Jeffrey Tambor, Ingeborga Dabkunaite, and Max Von Sydow are amongst the dynamite cast assembled and it’s no surprise really that writing/directing team Bradshaw and Doulerain are marketing executives. The film releases on September 7th and we have a variation on the old trailer here for your viewing pleasure.

What do you think? Is Branded gunning for a Philip K Dick vibe, or is it just one more generic sci-fi thriler hiding out on the fall release schedule?

Personally, I’m looking forward to this one and rooting for it to succeed. It looks and sounds ambitious. Now lets hope that it isn’t a case of a compelling trailer hiding a bland or misguided film.